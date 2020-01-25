Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Head to Head Survey

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.31 -$7.75 million N/A N/A Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summer Energy and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 4.39, meaning that its share price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -4.03% -60.10% -12.81% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biotricity beats Summer Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It is developing Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution that provides recurring reimbursements to doctors, hospitals, and independent diagnostic testing facilities; revenue model that fits within the established insurance billing practices; built-in cellular connectivity; and motion tracking to detect exercise, activity, and disorientation. The company is also developing Biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals. It has a collaboration agreement with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of electrocardiogram readings in preventative healthcare applications. Biotricity, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

