Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.19

Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.19 and traded as low as $20.50. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 381,301 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.17.

In other news, insider Robert W. Duggan sold 33,321,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £7,330,811.40 ($9,643,266.77).

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

