Summit X LLC Sells 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.