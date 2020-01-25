Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. GMP Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SU traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,975. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total value of C$848,166.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,926 in the last quarter.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

