Swipe (SXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.24 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Swipe has a total market cap of $121.24 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00022151 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.03150201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00123786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,115 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

