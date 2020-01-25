Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SREN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

