Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.