Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.91.
SYF traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,759,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 979,165 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 594,226 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 822,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 409,930 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synchrony Financial Company Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
