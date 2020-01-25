Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,759,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 979,165 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 594,226 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 822,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 409,930 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.