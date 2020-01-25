SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen Sells 732 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total value of $106,996.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,498.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.
SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SYNNEX by 854.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
See Also: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.