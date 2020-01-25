SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen Sells 732 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total value of $106,996.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,498.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in SYNNEX by 854.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

