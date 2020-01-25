T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.17 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

