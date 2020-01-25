Terracoin Trading Down 7.6% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Terracoin has a market cap of $768,007.00 and $141.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,335.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.03724675 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00729567 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000601 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

