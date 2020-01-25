Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Tesco stock traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 248.90 ($3.27). The company had a trading volume of 14,430,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

