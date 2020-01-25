Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Downgraded by G.Research to Hold

G.Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 420,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,065. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $29.00.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.27) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

