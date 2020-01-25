Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Nomura

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Nomura from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.38. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after acquiring an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 368,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

