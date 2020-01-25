ThoreNext (THX) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $134.92 million and approximately $175,278.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00074210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

