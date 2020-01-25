Thrive Token Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $672,072.00 and $2,869.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

