ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.51 ($15.71).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €11.32 ($13.16) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.96.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.