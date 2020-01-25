TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $308,503,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $292,935,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $271,375,000 after buying an additional 248,847 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

