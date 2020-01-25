Total (EPA:FP) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.61 ($66.99).

Shares of FP stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €47.39 ($55.10). 4,131,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.51.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

