Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.70.

TSCO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. 1,934,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

