Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.57. 1,934,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

