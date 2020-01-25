Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 7,021 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,713,000 after buying an additional 343,681 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $9,913,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 160,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,035,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,238. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.