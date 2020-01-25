Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 708.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $165.39. 20,482,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.