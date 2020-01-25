Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. 6,379,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,757,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

