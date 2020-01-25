Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 44.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 45.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 501.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after buying an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. 2,626,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,782. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

