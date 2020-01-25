Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. 38,944,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,562,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

