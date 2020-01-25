Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 196,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

