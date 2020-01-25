Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,832 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,571 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,403 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

CGC traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,347,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529,269. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

