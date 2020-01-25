Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $205.00. 7,719,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.65. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.