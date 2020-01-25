Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of TSE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 347,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trinseo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trinseo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1,246.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1,139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

