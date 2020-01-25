Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,667. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Trivago has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trivago by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trivago by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 128,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trivago during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

