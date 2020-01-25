TrueFlip (TFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $73,506.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

