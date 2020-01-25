Tufton Capital Management Has $3.97 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after acquiring an additional 261,454 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 696,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $57.68. 8,593,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,920,092. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

