Tufton Capital Management Has $841,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 275,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. 1,018,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.62. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

