Tufton Capital Management Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Chesapeake Utilities makes up 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. 41,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.