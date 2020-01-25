Tufton Capital Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 262,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85.

