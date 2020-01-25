Tufton Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,085,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $27.95. 4,996,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last three months.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

