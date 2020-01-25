UBS Group Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $39.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,814,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 512,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 832,702 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 489,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

