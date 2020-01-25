UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Elementis (LON:ELM)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 175 ($2.30).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 183.83 ($2.42).

Elementis stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.98. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $777.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

