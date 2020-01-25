Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $157,552.00 and $240.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

