Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 2,024,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.