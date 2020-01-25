Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($61.40).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

