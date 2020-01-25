Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($61.40).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit