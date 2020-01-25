United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

