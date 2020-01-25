United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 2,747 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,069,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,515,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.