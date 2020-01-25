United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $248.16. The stock had a trading volume of 141,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,650. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $166.52 and a 1 year high of $251.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

