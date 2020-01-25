United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. 1,177,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

