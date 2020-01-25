United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $376,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,803,000 after buying an additional 278,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after buying an additional 131,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,293,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 289,275 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

GIS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

