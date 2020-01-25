United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 1,581 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 2,362,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $46.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

