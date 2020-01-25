United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 1,735 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,696,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,115,000. Howard Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,564,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

