Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

